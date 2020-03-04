Perikatan Nasional must be transparent to the media: Annuar Musa

PETALING JAYA: Umno Secretary-General Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) today said at a press conference that Perikatan Nasional must not be a coalition that is misunderstood by citizens.

Showcasing that his coalition is not biased towards one ethnic group, he said, “When we bring forward an MCA agenda, we don’t want people to think we are forgetting Malay issues. When we promote Malay agendas, we don’t want to be labeled as Taliban.”

“The problems of the people are our problems.”

Further, in an attempt to show openness, Annuar said that his coalition will be transparent with the media calling for a stop in being secretive.