Perikatan Nasional: No hurry to form coalition, say leaders, analysts

PETALING JAYA: The various parties that make up the yet-to-be formalised Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition will remain a loose alliance for now, and that is likely to work to their advantage.

Leaders of the parties theSun spoke to said they were not in a hurry to form a formal coalition.

A political analyst said a formal coalition now could, in fact, hurt the partnership.

So far, Barisan Nasional (BN), Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), PAS, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Gabungan Bersatu Sabah (GBS) have pledged to work together.

BN, which comprises Umno, MCA and MIC now have a total of 42 seats in Parliament. Next comes Bersatu with 30 and PAS with 18.

GPS, a coalition of four parties in Sarawak, has 18 seats and Sabah’s GBS has three seats.

There is also an independent MP who has pledged to support Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

This gives the alliance a total of 112 seats. However, support from GPS, GBS and the independent MP is not guaranteed, and it could be given or denied based on the issues raised.

In fact, GPS has publicly stated that it will not be part of the coalition but will merely be “friendly” with the federal government and be “supportive” of Muhyiddin.

Nonetheless, a formal coalition is not topmost on the minds of party leaders.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan (pix) said such formalisation is still not a priority.

“The new government is still looking to bring Malaysia back on the right track following a week-long political impasse,” he said yesterday.

However, he acknowledged that the matter has been discussed.

“Yes, we will definitely make it official. But we are still in the drafting stage. There is no deadline.”

“The priority now is the nation, and for the Cabinet to be formed,” he added.

Bersatu supreme council member Datuk Rais Hussin Mohamed Arif said there is already an understanding among the parties that they are on the same side and have a common goal, which is to ensure stability and to focus on the rakyat.

“We will continue to perform our duties. (Not having a formal coalition now) will not have a negative impact on our ability to deliver,” he said.

Political analyst Prof Madya Dr Mohd Azizuddin Mohd Sani said formalising a coalition is not the priority now.

He said such a move now could even hurt the alliance given that voters have yet to get to know its brand and logo.

“I think it’s better that they stay as they are now. If they go official now, they will need time to educate the people about the coalition,” he said.

On the other hand, he said, voters are already familiar with BN, PAS and even Bersatu.

Azizuddin cited Pakatan Harapan (PH) as an example that a formalised coalition does not necessarily promise longevity and stability.

PH, which only came to power on May 9, 2018, lasted less than two years as the ruling coalition after infighting and power wrangling brought its disintegration and led to the rise of PN.