Period poverty: Perak plans to install sanitary napkin vending machines at strategic spots

IPOH: Perak plans to place sanitary napkin vending machines at strategic areas as one of the measures to address the issue of period poverty among adolescents and women from the B40 group in the state.

Women, Family and Community Welfare Development Committee chairman Datuk Dr Wan Norashikin Wan Noordin (pix) said it was also proposed that the vending machines be stationed at public recreational areas and schools.

“We need to discuss this matter with the state Education Department and also the local authorities before we can have the vending machines installed at these locations.

“Some shopping malls have installed the sanitary napkin vending machine in the toilets. These machines are important especially during menstrual emergencies,“ she told reporters after a PROKIS programme to present personal hygiene kits to 200 adults and teenagers here today.

Wan Norashikin said period poverty had also been identified as one of the reasons why students especially those in Perak rural areas, were skipping school.

“Students living in the rural areas also have privacy problems and poor access to water supply.

“They may need to get water supply from wells, which may be located far from their homes and in some cases it is difficult for them to get sanitary napkins,“ she said.

Meanwhile, a recipient, Norfaradila Ibrahim, 39, said the PROKIS programme was able to create public awareness on the challenges faced by the poor.

Another recipient, Nur Emily Anatasya Husna Mohd Fariszuan, 17, said each month about RM30 is needed to buy sanitary napkins for her and her mother and the aid was quite a relief for her family. — Bernama