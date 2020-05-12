Perlis advises muslims to perform Aidilfitri prayers at home

ARAU: Perlis Mufti Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin advised Muslims in the state to perform the Aidilfitri prayer at home with their families following the extension of Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) until June 9.

He said the Perlis Mufti Department will provide a simple and not so demanding Aidilfitri sermon text to make it easier for the head of the family to read.

“This year the heads of the family will become the imam to their respective families and this shows that Islam can be practised under all circumstances,” he told reporters in a brief event at the Istana Arau Gallery here today.

At the event, the Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail who is also the president of the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) handed over a contribution of temperature scanning devices to the Department of Islamic Affairs Perlis (JAIPs) director Dr Hazman Hassan for 102 mosques in Perlis.

Mohd Asri said the guidelines and the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for Aidilfitri prayer will be finalised soon to help the people to perform the prayer at home.

He said his department is still waiting for an update on the issue from the federal government.

“Say if the federal government decides that the prayer can be done in the mosque, we will also allow it, but for now, the Aidilfitri prayer in Perlis is set to be performed at home,” he said.

- Bernama