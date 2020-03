PADANG BESAR: The Malaysian Border Security Agency (Akesem) in Perlis yesterday foiled an attempt to smuggle out 10,200 bottles of flavoured liquid for electronic cigarettes or vape worth RM327,000 to a neighbouring country.

Aksem commander DSP Rodzi Abu Hassan said in the operations at about 11.45am yesterday, the agency’s personnel on duty at Kilometer 24 Jalan Ulu Pauh here detained a lorry driven by a man from the direction of Chuping heading towards Padang Besar.

“The suspect from Gombak, Selangor had been paid to transport 102 boxes of what he said contained Pomade hair gel in the rented lorry.

“However, the details he gave contradicted with the information in the invoice which stated ‘raw juice” and upon inspection, the Aksem team found vape believed to have been meant for the market in Thailand,” he told the media at the Aksem office in Chuping here today.

Rodzi said this was the second such case this year and the suspect has been handed over to the Health Ministry for further action. — Bernama