Perlis allows obligatory prayers in mosques held at maximum capacity

KANGAR, Jan 28: Obligatory prayers in mosques in Perlis will be allowed to be held at maximum capacity according to the size of the mosque beginning tomorrow.

The Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail in a statement issued by the Islamic Religious Council and Malay Custom Perlis (MAIPs) today said the matter had been consented to by the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin, who is also MAIPs president said the permission was given as the pandemic was currently under control in the state.

“Beginning from dawn (prayers) tomorrow (Jan 29) until Isyak time on Feb 4, 2021, or until a later date which may be determined, mosques will be allowed to hold congregational prayers with maximum attendance according to the size of the mosque,“ he said.

He said, however, the permission only applied to mosques and hostel suraus, while activities in other suraus in the state were still put on hold.

“Members of the congregation should be from the ‘kariah’ (vicinity) of the mosque, aged between 15 and 59,” he said, while reminding the public to always adhere to the health and safety standard operating procedures that have been set.- Bernama