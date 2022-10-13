Perlis Assembly passes Anti-Party Hopping Enactment

KANGAR: Thirteen members of the Perlis State Legislative Assembly (DUN) who attended the Fifth Session of the State Legislative Assembly unanimously agreed to the amendment of the Perlis State Government Constitution to enable the Anti-Party Hopping Enactment to be implemented in the state.

The motion for the amendment was brought by Datuk Seri Azlan Man (BN-Bintong) and was seconded by Asmaiza Ahmad (BN-Chuping) .

The amendment of the Perlis State Constitution will include article 50A on the prohibition of assemblymen in the state to change parties was debated by all 13 assemblymen present.

It was supported by 13 assemblymen consisting of eight BN assemblymen and five opposition assemblymen, while two other assemblymen namely Titi Tinggi (BN) assemblyman Teh Chai Aan and Sanglang (PAS) assemblyman Mohd Shukri Ramli were not present for some reason.

The two assemblymen had received the permission of Perlis State Assembly Speaker Datuk Hamdan Bahari.

Meanwhile, Azlan who is also the Perlis Menteri Besar said the motion had received 100 per cent support from all the assemblymen present.

“This means that this Bill was approved without opposition from the 13 assemblymen present,“ he said after the State Assembly meeting here today.

Azlan said the next process will be carried out to enable the Anti-Party Hopping Act to be enforced in the state.

“We will get the consent of the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail to enable the Bill to be adopted and subsequently gazetted so that it can be enforced,“ he said. - Bernama