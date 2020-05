KANGAR: The Perlis State Legislative Assembly sitting which begins its two-day sitting today was held for only one-hour and 57-minutes.

The sitting which began at 10.05am was attended by 14 out of 15 state assemblymen.

It is learnt that Tambun Tulang assemblyman Datuk Ismail Kassim was absent because he was stranded in Kalimantan, Indonesia.

Prior to entering the hall, all the 14 assemblymen underwent temperature screening which was conducted by the Perlis Health Department, in accordance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) set during Conditional Movement Control Order.

At the sitting, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man tabled the Perlis state Constitution Bill which seeks to lower the voting age from 21 to 18 as well as the eligible age to contest elections, also from 21 to 18.

The sitting, chaired by Datuk Hamdan Bahari passed the amendment motion after it was debated by five assemblymen.

The sitting continues tomorrow. - Bernama