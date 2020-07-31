Perlis border guards find tunnel, temporary shelter near Thai border

KUALA PERLIS: The Border Security Agency (Aksem) in Perlis found a temporary shelter and two tunnels believed used to hunt for treasure and to carry out immoral activities at the foothill of Bukit Putih, Kampung Wai, near here.

Perlis police chief Datuk Surina Saad said the first tunnel was about six metres long while the second tunnel was incomplete.

“Based on an inspection, police found the tunnels were probably dug to look for valuables and gold.

“Besides, the temporary settlement was built with facilities such as wells, iron pipes, meeting spot, a small hut and items such as crockery which showed the presence of women,“ she told reporters here yesterday.

Surina said she did not rule out the possibility that the tunnels were dug by experienced people as they were well-organised and neat.

“Even though there were no signs that the tunnels were used for smuggling purposes, Aksem will continue to monitor due to its strategic position which is close to a river and the border,” she added. - Bernama