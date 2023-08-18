Perlis customs foils attempt to smuggle 35kg of syabu through river

PADANG BESAR: The Perlis Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) foiled an attempt to smuggle in 35 kilogrammes of syabu along the banks of the Kuala Perlis river through the Mekong Dragon Operation on Aug 4.

Perlis Customs director Ismail Hashim said the syabu, estimated to be worth around RM1.15 million (RM1,152,360.00), was found in a sack of rice left by the riverside at about 7.30 pm.

During the inspection, we discovered golden packets of Chinese tea, which contained drugs,“ he said to reporters here today.

The syabu could meet the demand of 174,600 drug addicts, he said, adding that the smugglers used small boats to avoid being detected by authorities.

No arrests were made, however, as the suspects did not appear.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. -Bernama