Perlis Education Dept Director: School alumni can play big role in generating excellence

KANGAR: Associations of former students or school alumni are able to play an important role in generating school excellence through collaboration between the Parents and Teachers Association (PIBG), the school and the local community.

Perlis State Education Department director Naharudeen Othman said the role of school alumni is quite large in creating a good ecosystem, which is to provide support and help to the school.

“To produce an excellent school, the school needs support from all parties, the involvement of alumni in supporting and contributing voluntarily to the school is important to maintain and expand the development of the school,” he told Bernama here today.

He said this when attending the 50th-anniversary celebration of Sekolah Menengah Sains Tuanku Syed Putra here today.

Naharudeen said the role of school alumni is quite large when some give help and support such as upgrading broadband facilities in schools, sponsoring school teams to external competitions and many more.

This is one of the ways that a former student gives back to his school by helping current and future students, he said.

“Now it has been seen that many former students through the school’s alumni are helping the school,” he said.

He said this has long been practised in Chinese national schools and today this positive development is also sprouting in rural schools.-Bernama