Perlis Fire Dept advises public not to carry out open burning

KANGAR: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) of Perlis has advised the public to refrain from carrying out open burning to prevent more fire incidents during the Northeast Monsoon season until March.

Its director, Senior Fire Superintendent I Ruhisha Haris said that throughout the Northeast Monsoon season, the dry and hot weather temperature could reach up to 38 and 39 degrees Celcius.

In addition, he also advised padi farmers not to burn rice straw in large quantities for fear that it could lead to a major blaze.

“Its normal for farmers up north, like in Perlis, to burn rice straw after the padi harvest season. We recommend that it be burned in a small scale and safety measures be taken to prevent the fire from spreading,” he told reporters after attending the Perlis JBPM annual parade ceremony at the state JBPM Headquarters, here, today.

At the ceremony, the Perlis JBPM also presented certificates of appreciation to its strategic partners and media agencies, including the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama).

Ruhisha said that the Perlis JBPM had received a total of 109 bush, paddy field and garbage fires from January till today.

He said that those who carry out open burning could be fined by the Department of Environment under Section 29A on the prohibition of open burning, Environmental Quality Act 1974 and Environmental Quality (Declared Activities) Order 2003. - Bernama