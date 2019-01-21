Perlis free of Chikungunya virus

KANGAR: Perlis is free of the Chikungunya virus that reportedly detected in Hat Yai, Thailand last week, said state Health Department director Dr Sirajuddin Hashim.

However, he said the department had implemented precautionary measures by putting up related posters as well as installing body temperature scanners at the Padang Besar Immigration, Customs and Quarantine Complex (ICQ) to facilitate those travelling from Thailand to check their body temperature to detect the virus.

“Chikungunya is just a mild illness due to the vector borne by Aedes mosquitoes,“ Sirajuddin told the media on the case’s development here today.

The Bangkok Post recently reported that the Chikungunya virus, a viral infectious disease spread to humans through Aedes mosquito bites, endemic in tropical areas, especially in Africa, was reportedly detected in Hat Yai. — Bernama