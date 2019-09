KANGAR: The Perlis Health Department has confirmed that it has received reports of alleged bullying at the District Health Office (PKD), which has gone viral on social media.

Its director, Dr Sirajuddin Hashim, said the department was still investigating and reviewing the report on the case.

“It’s too early for me to say anything here. This matter is still under investigation. I also urge all parties not to speculate and to provide space for investigation,” he said yesterday.

On Saturday, an individual had in a Facebook posting claimed that a former Health Ministry (MOH) employee was connected to a bullying incident at the Perlis PKD.

It claimed that two employees of the PKD were victimised by two supervisors in the workplace, with one of the victims receiving psychiatric treatment as a result of the incident.

An audio recording and police report allegedly made by one of the victims have also gone viral. — Bernama