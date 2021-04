KANGAR: Perlis, Kedah and Melaka were selected to participate in the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) Cashless Assistance Payment pilot project known as JKMPay, which began on Feb 1.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said the JKMpay project, which will run for six months, involved the District Social Welfare Offices of Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar and Melaka Tengah, and the Perlis Social Welfare Department.

“It involves 700 new aid recipients, namely 210 in Perlis, 260 in Kedah and 230 in Melaka,” she told reporters after the launch of JKMPay here today.

The event was launched by Raja Puan Muda of Perlis Tuanku Lalilatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil.

According to Rina, 50 percent of the total financial assistance would be credited into the recipient’s automatic teller machine (ATM) card or Bank Islam Debit card and the remaining 50 percent would be included in the JKMPay card.

“For a start, the recipients will spend by buying necessities at 250 shops registered with Bank Islam,“ she said, adding that the project would be expanded nationwide after a report on the pilot scheme was received. — Bernama