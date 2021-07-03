Perlis, Kelantan, T’ganu, Pahang, Perak to move to Phase Two PPN on Monday (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: Perlis, Kelantan, Perak, Pahang and Terengganu will transition into Phase Two of Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan (PPN) on Monday, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said this decision was made based on the threshold values achieved by these states.

He made this announcement at a joint press conference with Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz here today.

The three indicators for transition into phase two of the PPN are the national daily average Covid-19 cases must drop below 4,000, the utilisation of beds in the intensive care unit (ICU) should be at a moderate level and at least 10 percent of the population should be fully vaccinated.

Ismail Sabri said under phase two, inter-district and interstate travel is still prohibited except for school teachers and students of examination classes.

“Apart from this, special exemptions can be given to long distance couples in emergency cases and special needs with the approval of police,” he said.

He said sectors allowed to operate in phase two are those involved in trade and distribution comprising bookstores and stationery shops, computer and telecommunications shops, electrical appliances shops, car wash operators, and barber shops offering basic services.

‘Pasar tani’ and morning markets are allowed to operate from 7am to 11am, limited to selling six primary commodities of vegetables, fruits, groceries, seafood, processed chicken and meat, he said.

“However, weekly markets, night markets and ‘pasar tamu’ are still not allowed to operate,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said under phase two, worker capacity in the private sector involved in essential services will be raised to 80 percent and employers must ensure physical distancing and adherence to the standard operating procedure (SOP) at all times.

He said non-contact sports and recreational activities conducted individually with physical distancing of at least two to three metres for health purposes, fitness and personal improvement are allowed.

These activities include jogging, exercise, taichi, cycling, skate boarding, fishing, equestrian, archery, hiking, singles in tennis, golf and motoring.

Meanwhile, Tengku Zafrul, who is PPN coordinating minister, said the implementation of PPN had shown positive developments with the transitioning of five states into phase two.

“The threshold values of these states in phase two will be monitored and assessed; if there is an increase in cases ... it will be discussed in the MKN special meeting for further decisions,” he added. — Bernama