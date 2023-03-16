Perlis MB: I am open to views, criticisms and not easily disheartened

KANGAR: Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli said he is always open to receiving views and criticisms from the public and is not easily dispirited for the common good of bringing development to the state.

“I read the criticisms in the (various) WhatsApp groups but I don’t reply, I am never dispirited when I read all the criticisms,” he said at the Perlis State Legislative Assembly Sitting, here, today.

He said this when replying to a question by Asrul Aimran Abd Jalil (PAS-Kayang) regarding the state government’s plans to use the people’s views and ideas as part of the state government’s development framework.

Mohd Shukri (PAS-Sanglang) said he joined lots of WhatsApp groups involving various communities and would read every comment posted and take them positively.

He also advised the public to present their views and criticisms directly to the state government or through their state representatives.

“Insya-Allah, we in the state government are always open to receiving any views from the people,” he said, adding that their views will always be taken into account when planning development in every area, for example through the Publicity and Public Participation Programme.

He said the state government also received applications, complaints and proposals from people from all walks of life through the District Administration Division, via email at aduan@perlis.gov.my and Public Complaint Management System (SISPAA). - Bernama