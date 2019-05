KANGAR: Perlis Mufti Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin (pix) has lodged a police report after receiving a Facebook message threatening him with physical harm.

Perlis Police chief Datuk Noor Mushar Mohd said Mohd Asri lodged the report at the Padang Besar Police station at 6.30pm yesterday.

“Mohd Asri received the message from a Facebook user by the name of ‘Sandev Sandev’ at about 6pm yesterday, threatening him with physical harm. The Facebook user also gave his contact number to Mohd Asri.

“The suspect also asked Mohd Asri for his house address to enable him to come and beat him,” Noor Mushar told Bernama when contacted here today.

He said the police had so far recorded a statement from the Mufti regarding the case and were in the midst tracking down the 36-year-old suspect, believed to be residing in the West Quay, Penang.

The case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. — Bernama