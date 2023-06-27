Perlis Muslims encouraged to hold Aidiladha prayers in open space

KANGAR:– Like the previous Aidiladaha celebrations, Perlis encourages the Aidiladaha prayers on June 29 to be held in open ground at 8 am.

The Regent of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail said the selection of open ground will be by the respective mosque committee and the matter is in line with the Sunnah of the Prophet.

“However, the parish committee can consider using the open space in the mosque if there is a need depending the bplace and number of pilgrims present,“ he said a statement issued by the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) today.

He said in unsuitable weather conditions, the Aidiladha Prayers can be performed in the interior of the respective parish mosques at 8.15 am and announcements related to changes in location must be notified by the Mosque Parish Committee at 7.45 am.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin who is also the MAIPs chairman said that as a safety measure, pilgrims are encouraged to wear face masks and bring their own mats.

Meanwhile regarding the organisation of sacrificial ceremony, he said it can be allowed and must comply with the safety and health standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the authorities.

“The slaughtering of sacrificial animals can only be done in government-owned or private slaughterhouses, registered mosques or suraus and private premises that have been approved by the Perlis Veterinary Services Department (JPV),“ he said. -Bernama