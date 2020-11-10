Perlis needs to take steps towards digitalisation - Raja of Perlis

KANGAR: The Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail (pix) today urged the people in the state to take comprehensive steps towards digitalisation in various aspects, in line with today’s digital world.

He said that among the main aspects of digitalisation that should be embraced are the public service delivery system, community life and businesses including the tourism industry.

“Without us realising, we have entered the digital era and the government is always ready to facilitate the affairs of the people and the state.

“The people and the business community have also begun to understand the need for digitalisation in our daily life,” he said during the launch of the Perlis Digital Plan 2021-2025 and the Perlis Physical Tourism Master Plan at the 2020 Perlis Public Service Convention here today.

Also present was Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail.

Perlis Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man and state secretary Azman Mohd Yusof were also attendees at the event.

Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin said the Perlis Digital Plan 2021-2025 aimed to lay a solid foundation towards Perlis realising its goal as a city-state by 2030.

The digitalisation initiative undertaken by the state was very comprehensive and its success could serve as a model for other states, he said.

He said Perlis also needed to take steps towards transforming the state tourism industry with smart initiatives, in line with the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0) as this would directly facilitate the state tourism sector to go international. -Bernama