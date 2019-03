KANGAR: Perlis has not been sidelined and has been accorded the same treatment as other states in terms of allocation for the tourism sector, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi (pix).

He said in planning and implementing programmes the ministry would take into consideration the returns and revenue, regardless if the state is under Pakatan Harapan rule or not.

“We (federal government) have never regarded states ruled by the opposition as not part of Malaysia,“ he told a press conference after the launch of the 2019 East Wind Festival here yesterday.

Mohamaddin officiated the launch together with Perlis Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man in front of the Perlis State Legislative Assembly Complex here. The festival which began yesterday ends tomorrow.

He said the festival was one of the cultural-based tourism programmes which would be held at nine locations aimed at highlighting the uniqueness of local culture or heritage as tourism products.

On the Visit Malaysia Year 2020, he said Malaysia was targeting 36 million tourist arrivals and revenue of RM168 billion adding that international promotions were being intensified to meet the target.

Earlier, in his speech, Azlan expressed hope that the ministry would provide more allocation for Perlis to organise tourism activities which could boost the country’s tourism.

He said the East Wind festival was among three events in the state tourism calendar which had received an encouraging response. The other events were the Perlis Marathon to be held on April 24 and the Kuala Perlis Water Festival scheduled middle of this year.

He said last year 113,000 visitors were recorded at the East Wind Festival as compared to 108,000 in 2017 and the number had increased each year.

He added that tourist arrivals at Padang Besar too had increased sharply and 1.8 million arrivals were recorded last year. — Bernama