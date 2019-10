ALOR STAR: Perlis PAS commissioner Mohd Shukri Ramli (pix), who collapsed while speaking at a function in Kangar on Sunday, was reported to be still critical and under the supervision of the Cardiac Care Unit (CCU), Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB) here.

Perlis PAS information chief Dr Saifizi Saidon said as of this afternoon, there had not been any positive developments in the health of the Sanglang assemblyman.

“He is still under the watchful care of doctors at HSB and only his immediate family is allowed to visit him.

“PAS Perlis calls on all parties to continue to perform the ‘solat hajat’ (prayer of need) for his health,“ he said in a statement here today.

At about 10pm on Sunday, Mohd Shukri collapsed after he was believed to have suffered a heart attack while speaking at the Perlis-level Premier Ceramah at Dewan 2020 in Kangar, Perlis.

Perlis Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Azlan Man; Umno Information chief, Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah; Perlis Umno Youth chief, Harmizan Hassan and Perlis PAS deputy youth chief Mohd Ridzuan Hashim were seen trying to help him by providing early assistance during the incident.

He was later admitted to CCU Tuanku Fauziah Hospital (HTF), in Kangar before being transferred to HSB in Alor Star, yesterday. — Bernama