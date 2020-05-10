Perlis police chief uses Facebook to explain on CMCO

KANGAR: Perlis police chief Datuk Surina Saad (pix) is using her Facebook to explain and advice the public on the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) to ensure their compliance.

She also responds to questions raised by the public on the matter, as well as shares information to provide the people with accurate information.

”I have to provide accurate information to the public, especially with the country now facing the Covid-19 outbreak. Among the questions I get from the public are seeking explanation on the standard operating procedure for CMCO and what are the measures they should take during the CMCO,” she told Bernama.

Surina said she now has about 5,000 followers on Facebook, which she also used to motivate police personnel under her charge to stay strong and be committed to their job during this hard times.

“I am overwhelmed by the contribution made by all the frontliners who have been working tirelessly since the outbreak of Covid-19.

“Without their sacrifices, we would not be as safe as today,“ she added. — Bernama