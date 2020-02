KANGAR: A burglary and motorcycle theft gang, known as ‘Geng Akif’ active in Perlis and Kedah since last year has finally been busted.

Perlis CID chief Supt Azahar Muda said the group would recce their target house or shop earlier before coming at night to carry out their crime.

“The gang would gain entry into their victim’s premises by breaking the locks with special tools,” he told the media at Perlis police contingent headquarters here today.

Azahar said a mobile phone store owner suffered losses amounting to about RM10,000 when the group broke into his shop in Taman Tengku Budriah, Arau on Feb 9.

He said the arrest of one suspect in Jalan Sanglang, Kodiang, Kedah on Feb 10, led police to nab seven other members in the same district and police also confiscated stolen goods from several locations in Kedah.

Among the items seized were various mobile phone accessories, a cannibalised motorcycle, six motorcycles of various makes, a Proton Iswara and various house-breaking tools with the total seizure worth RM36,000.

“Urine tests on all suspects aged between 19 and 28 came back positive for syabu. Almost all of them have previous criminal records for burglary and thefts.

“All suspects were remanded since Feb 11 until Sunday to assist investigations and would also be handed over to Kedah police for further actions,” he said.

Azahar said with the foiling of ‘Geng Akif’ , police have succeeded in solving seven cases of motorcycle thefts and five cases of burglaries around Perlis and Kedah. — Bernama