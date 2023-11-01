Perlis Raja: Don’t add fuel to the fire

KANGAR: The Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail, said that no party should 'add fuel to the fire' or make the situation worse, especially when a racial issue arises that can destroy the spirit of unity in this country.

“All parties regardless of background and status should always strive to understand and respect each other to ensure a high spirit of unity and enhance the level of tolerance,“ said His Royal Highness in a statement issued by Istana Arau today.

His Royal Highness said this when National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang paid a courtesy call on him at Istana Arau yesterday.

Also present was Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail.

National Unity Ministry secretary-general Datuk Indera Noridah Abdul Rahim and Department of Museums Malaysia director-general Datuk Kamarul Bahrin A. Kassim were also present.