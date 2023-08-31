Perlis Raja Muda: All strata of society need to preserve nation’s independence together

KANGAR: All levels of the community need to work together to ensure that the country’s independence continues to be preserved with the people playing their respective roles in safeguarding it, said the Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizzuddin Putra Jamalullail.

He said cultural, religious and ethnic differences in a pluralistic society should be used as a national strength to build a sustainable country.

“Besides, leaders and members of the civil service need to continue to serve diligently, conscientiously, with integrity and responsibility to ensure that the people’s socio-economic status continues to be protected and assisted,“ said the Raja Muda at the parade and procession celebrating 2023 National Day at Perlis state level at the State Legislative Assembly Complex here yesterday.

Also present was the Raja Puan Muda of Perlis Tuanku Dr. Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil.

Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli and state exco members also attended the event.

Tuanku Syed Faizzuddin said the continuous support of the people is important to ensure government’s efforts as well as policies and programmes formulated are viable and can be implemented for the benefit of all.

“We need people who are educated, knowledgeable, proactive, innovative, competitive, skilled and always thinking about improvements to advance the country’s economy,“ he said.

The Raja Muda said the younger generation comprising students and youth must be equally led to know and appreciate the true and authentic religious teachings.

He also said that conduct and moral are the essential values of human life to achieve a great civilization.

Tuanku Syed Faizzuddin said the five principles of Rukun Negara should always be cherished and embedded in every citizen by upholding the Constitution and respect for the law.

He also called on all parties to work together to help the state government to make the 2024-2025 Visit Perlis Year a success.

“I believe that the people of this state are rich in hospitality and civility and are very concerned about the issue of environmental cleanliness, thus reflecting the theme of “Peaceful and Charming Perlis,“ he said. -Bernama