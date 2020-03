KANGAR: Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail (pix) has decreed that the people in Perlis strictly abide by the movement control order (MCO) because a failure to do so may cause the order to be further extended.

“We should only leave our homes with valid reasons,“ he said in reference to the MCO which was adopted to help the country reduce the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

In a statement, Tuanku Faizuddin said the people should unhesitatingly adhere to the MCO until it expires.

“We need to be responsible and committed with a first-class mentality in our actions to stick by the government’s directive.”

The Regent urged his subjects not to be stubborn or lackadaisical because it will impact society, the state and country in a negative light.

“We do not want the MCO to be extended in view that the cases may rise even more.”

His royal message was aired by the state religious affairs council here on Saturday.

Perlis has recorded nine Covid-19 cases so far.

Tuanku Faizuddin, who is the president of the state religious affairs council, said that people should only exit their houses if they need to purchase food, groceries, and for healthcare needs.

They should not leave the state unless they possess valid reasons.

Tuanku Faizuddin noted with dismay that after three days of enforcing the MCO, there are still a number of people who are disobeying the directive, thus forcing the army to be called in.

“I hope everyone understands the need to strictly abide by the order so we can reduce the pandemic impact as soon as possible. But if we stray, we are only inviting a possible curfew to be implemented. We still have choices.”

Meanwhile, the council’s chief executive officer Mohd Nazim Mohd Noor said that all mosque and surau activities have been deferred until the MCO is lifted.