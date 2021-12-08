Perlis spends over RM38 mln to assist groups impacted by Covid-19

KANGAR: Perlis has spent RM38.48 million on groups adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the state since last year until November, this year.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man said a sum of RM12.7 million was spent last year on aid and RM25.8 million this year until November.

“The initiatives taken by the state government included the ‘Perlis Bebas Niaga’ (Perlis Free to Trade) policy starting in January 2021 which has benefited 480 existing and new traders,” he said at the State Legislative Assembly sitting, here, today.

Asrul Nizan Abd Jalil (PH-Sena) had earlier asked on the initiatives taken by the state government to assist groups impacted by the pandemic, the number of recipients and the amount of funds channelled during that period.

Azlan said that 35,000 families in the state had received basic food aid under the ‘Perlis Pahadoi’ programme to lighten their burden.

He said the state government also provided aid to COVID-19 patients and their family members involving a total allocation of RM46,000 and water tariff subsidy for the first 20 cubic metres of water for 66,735 domestic accounts involving a sum of RM479,000.

He also noted that 27 traders received business equipment while repairs were made to small and medium enterprise stalls involving a total allocation of RM788,000.

“The other initiatives were aid given to 2,037 workers with disabilities, 870 disabled (OKU) who were unable to work and 587 single mothers through the Social Welfare Department with the total sum amounting to RM1.15 million.

“Repayment exemption was also given to the education loans under the state government for a period of six months following enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) 1.0m,” he said. - Bernama