KANGAR: The Perlis state government will construct houses costing RM30,000 per unit, for victims whose homes were destroyed in the storm last Friday, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man (pix).

“For each house wrecked in the storm, the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) will contribute RM25,000 while the state government will provide another RM5,000 making the total RM30,000,“ he said when presenting early aid to victims at Dewan 2020 here, last night.

He said the Welfare Department (JKM) would provide a maximum of RM5,000 for each house affected by the storm, adding that the documentation process should be completed by the end of this month.

Also present were Perlis state secretary Azman Yusof and MAIPs chief executive officer Mohd Nazim Mohd Noor.

The initial assistance presented during the ceremony amounted to about RM400,000 for contribution to 1,079 victims, including petty traders who had registered with the authorities.

According to JKM records, 567 houses in Kangar parliamentary constituency, 270 in Padang Besar and 242 in Arau were destroyed in last Friday’s storm. — Bernama