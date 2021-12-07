Perlis tables RM306.83 mln budget for 2022

KANGAR: The Perlis government today tabled the state budget for 2022 amounting to RM306.83 million, a drop of 2.68 per cent compared to this year’s allocation.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man (pix) in tabling the budget themed “Kesalingan Pimpinan - Rakyat, Pemangkin Kelangsungan Kemakmuran dan Kesejahteraan”, said a total of RM176.58 million was for operating expenditure while RM130.25 million for development.

The budget has a projected deficit of RM67.34 million or a 0.25 per cent decrease from this year, he said at the Perlis State Legislative Assembly.

Azlan said of the allocation for operating expenditure next year, RM72.42 million was for services and supplies, emoluments (RM57.30 million), grants and fixed charges (RM41.11 million), assets (RM4.17 million) and other expenses (RM1.58 million).

He said under the development expenditure, RM90.41 million would be allocated for the construction of the State Secretary’s Office Complex and Istana Raja Muda, as well as to implement several programmes.

He said RM39.84 million was allocated to implement people-centric projects, including upgrading roads, public infrastructure maintenance, building surau, public halls and mosques, as well as restoration of forest reserve areas.

“Most of the projects will be implemented using the allocation received by the state government from the federal government under the Grant Based on Level of Economic Development, Infrastructure and Welfare (TAHAP),” he said.

Azlan said the development expenditure allocation for next year would be channelled to six main implementing agencies to ensure comprehensive development of all sectors.

He said the agencies were the State Secretary Office which would receive RM70.52 million, Public Works Department (RM47.57 million), Irrigation and Drainage Department (RM5.65 million), Agriculture Department (RM3.91 million), Forestry Department (RM1. 83 million) and Department of Veterinary Services (RM775,000).

He also informed the budget 2022 was estimated to generate RM109.24 million in revenue for the state government.

The projected revenue was based on tax revenue amounting to RM21.40 million, non-tax revenue of RM21.45 million and non-revenue receipt of RM66.39 million. — Bernama