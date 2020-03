KANGAR: The Perlis government will introduce 20 sen charge for the single-use plastic bags at business premises in an effort to educate the public to love the environment and reduce the use of plastics in their daily lives.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man said efforts to make every day free without plastic bags was possible provided that it received cooperation of all parties, especially the public.

“The proceeds of the 20 sen charge for single-use plastic bag will be channelled into the trust account managed by the Kangar Municipal Council (MPK) and it will be used for the benefit of the public.

“We will also carry out study on the appropriate laws to impose fines on the owners of business premises who failed to comply with the regulations stipulated by the local authority,” he said when met by the media at the launch of the No Plastic Bag Day on Saturday programme at the Arked Kayangan Square here today.

Azlan said the implementation of the programme involved cooperation of eight business premises including hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, fast food restaurants and pharmacies.

He also said that in efforts to turn Perlis into a clean state by 2030, the people in the state were asked, among others, not to use single-use disposable containers and to use water dispensers which allow refill without having to buy a plastic bottle.

In another development, Azlan also expressed his confidence that the new government under the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin could restore the confidence of the people and the world, especially among domestic and foreign investors. — Bernama