Perlis to use same National Day logo, theme as Federal Govt

KANGAR: The Perlis government has decided to follow Terengganu, Kedah and Kelantan by using the same logo and theme as the Federal Government for this year’s National Day celebration.

Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli (pix) said the state government made the decision for its state-level National Day celebration.

“The state government will use the same logo and motto as the federal government at the Perlis state-level National Day parade and march past that will be held at the State Legislative Assembly Complex on the night of Aug 30,” he told reporters tonight.

Previously, Perikatan Nasional (PN) Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said the four states under the PN administration might use a different National Day logo and theme for state-level celebrations. -Bernama