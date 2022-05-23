Perlis Umno, BN ready to go solo without PAS

KANGAR: Perlis Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) are ready to go solo without PAS in the 15th General Election (GE15) if the party does not want to maintain their political cooperation through Muafakat Nasional (MN).

Perlis BN chairman Datuk Seri Azlan Man said the state Umno was moving single-handedly and has never forged any cooperation with PAS.

“There is no political cooperation between (Perlis) BN and PAS at the moment,” the state Umno Liaison Committee chairman told reporters, here last night.

Azlan who is also Perlis Menteri Besar said PAS seemed to have no concrete stand on whether to continue or end the MN political cooperation by putting the blame on Umno through unnecessary statements issued by their leaders.

“...however, it all depends on the decision of the top Umno leadership,” he said.

Meanwhile, Perlis PAS commissioner Mohd Shukri Ramli said the MN coalition still existed and he hoped that the cooperation could be further strengthened.

He said Perlis PAS hoped that the MN coalition would continue to be defended to strengthen the unity of the ummah, especially in the state.

“Our relationship (in MN) is still not over,” he told reporters after attending the Perlis PAS Aidilfitri Open House at the state PAS Complex, here today.

Shukri, who is also the Sanglang assemblyman said negotiations on the matter at the central level were still ongoing.

“We at the leadership level are still working towards unification and will not give up on continuing the MN political cooperation which can create a harmonious atmosphere among the society,” he said.- Bernama