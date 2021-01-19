Permai initiative assistance to ensure survival of tourism industry players- MOTAC

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 18: The PERMAI assistance package initiative will enable tourism, arts and culture industry players to continue generating their business economy, and at the same time, retain their workforce, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said the PERMAI initiative will benefit 14,000 tour guides with a one-off payment of RM500 which will also include 118,000 taxi, school bus, tour bus, hired car and e-hailing drivers through an additional allocation of RM66 million.

“The Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (MOTAC) will cooperate with the relevant ministries to expedite the payment process,” she said in a statement today.

In addition, operators of hotels, theme parks, convention centres, shopping malls, local airline offices as well as travel and tour agencies will be given a special 10 per cent discount on their electricity bill from January to March 2021.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the RM15 billion PERMAI assistance package, with 22 initiatives to combat the COVID-19 outbreak, safeguard the welfare of the people and to support business continuity. - Bernama