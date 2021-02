KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13: The allocations provided through the Malaysian Economic and Rakyat Protection Assistance Package (PERMAI) indirectly benefit the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) in strengthening its preparedness to help the country fight against the COVID-19 infection.

On Jan 18, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the PERMAI package worth RM15 billion to ease the burden of the people affected by the global pandemic.

Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Affendi Buang said in a statement today the assistance was much needed by the frontliners involved in Op Penawar and Op Benteng as well as its personnel attached to the MAF Health Services division tasked to assist the Ministry of Health (MOH) to manage the pandemic.

He said through the initiative that seeks to strengthen the country’s health system, retirees from its health services division could be appointed on a contract basis in efforts to ease the burden faced by the hospitals and MAF health facilities in the fight against the deadly disease.

“Former officers and members of the MAF health services are ready to be mobilised to assist in the government’s efforts,“ he said in the statement.

Affendi said, MAF appreciated the government’s effort in giving priority to its personnel to be vaccinated against the virus under the implementation of the COVID-19 vaccination programme, which would protect them while performing their duties thus maintaining its preparedness at the maximum level.

Affendi said MAF had mobilised 3,651 personnel for Op Penawar to assist the authorities in conducting patrols and manning roadblocks, while a total of 13,870 personnel from 19 enforcement agencies and security forces had been deployed for Op Benteng, led by MAF.

Affendi emphasised that MAF was always committed to safeguarding the country and the people, as entrusted by the government, adding that the allocation provided under the PERMAI initiative would be fully utilised in the fight against the pandemic.- Bernama