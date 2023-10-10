Permanent posts for 1,912 reserve candidates of health workers

PUTRAJAYA: The Public Service Commission (SPA) on Sept 25 and 26 approved the permanent appointment of 1,912 reserve candidates for medical, dental, and pharmacy officers to fill the vacancies for the posts.

The Ministry of Health (MOH), in a statement today, said the approval involved 1,226 reserve candidates of medical officers, 216 reserve candidates of dental officers and 470 reserve candidates of pharmacy officers.

“The appointments are in line with the remaining vacancies available and approval for permanent staffing for 2023,“ it said.

MOH said that the acceptance of the permanent appointment offers by reserve candidates was being implemented through the SPA Appointment Offer System (MySTP) within 21 days from Oct 2.

To ensure transparency in the implementation, MOH said that all candidates were given space to choose their preferred placements online through the e-houseman system for medical officers, the e-dentist system for dental officers, and the e-pharmacist system for pharmacy officers

“Based on the current placements, the number of vacancies in the Klang Valley and certain areas was very limited,“ he said.

“Therefore, officers whose spouses serve in one of the services can plan and choose placements outside the Klang Valley including in rural and interior areas of the peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak,“ he said.

According to MOH, candidates are required to choose placements for verification purposes, and the permanent appointment offers will be nullified if no placement selection is made in the e-placement system.

The placement selection dates for medical officers are from Oct 9 to 11 (Session 1) and Oct 12 to 14 (Session 2); dental officers from Oct 9 to 11; and pharmacy officers from Oct 16 to 19.

The ministry is also providing a channel through Google Form for candidates, especially those pursuing specialised studies, living apart from their spouses, or having serious health issues, to submit an appeal.

A cross-check will be conducted with the health examination report submitted in the MySTP system to verify the health status of candidates with severe health issues.

“Candidates will receive notification of placement at the facility level from the State Health Department (JKN) beginning Nov 14. The permanent appointment will take effect on Dec 18,” said the MOH. -Bernama