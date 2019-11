PETALING JAYA: It appears that conducting walkabouts and door-to-door campaigning during by-elections is also an offence if parties and candidates do not obtain permits.

Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun gave this reminder today to those involved in the Tanjung Piai by-election, after a meeting between the commission and police on issues relating to permits and campaigning rules.

“The police have decided that candidates and parties involved in campaigning should adhere to a number of conditions, including on permits.

“For one, walkabouts are considered as a form of campaigning and as such require a clear time and location for the purpose of monitoring. Door-to-door campaigning also require permit from the police,” he said in a statement.

He added permits are also required for vehicles fitted with flags and loud-hailers which are driven from one location to another for election campaigning.

Azhar reminded campaign materials that are seditious and provocative, and do not display the name of the printer would be removed, while flags that are flown or hung on the sides of roads that may pose a danger to road users would be similarly taken down.

In an immediate response, opposition leader Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob appeared perplexed by the EC’s announcement on permit requirements for walkabouts, saying there was no such rule before.

“I don’t understand the EC. What they do must be based on laws and Acts, so I do not understand how this issue can arise in the Tanjung Piai by-election,” he added.