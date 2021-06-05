Permitted hotel premises need to reapply for operating permission letter via Miti’s CIMS

KUALA LUMPUR: Operating permission letters for permitted hotel premises must be applied for through the Covid-19 Intelligent Management System (CIMS) 3.0, administered by the International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti), from tomorrow until June 14.

In a statement, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) said all applications related to the hotel sector for quarantine, isolation, and employment purposes for essential services would be processed and approved by the ministry through the CIMS 3.0 platform.

The decision was made at the National Security Council (MKN) meeting yesterday.

“Each application must also be accompanied by a copy of the latest Companies Commission of Malaysia (registration) and business licence of the accommodation premises from the local authority which is still valid.

“The movement permission letter previously issued by Motac is only valid until midnight today, that is before 12 midnight (June 5), and after that, starting tomorrow (June 6) all movement permission will use the permission letter from Miti only,“ the statement said.

The ministry said all hotel operators concerned would need to re-register and could continue to download the letter of permission to operate through the notification.miti.gov.my link.

It added that, with the latest development, only the CIMS 3.0 letter and appointment confirmation letter from employers or employee pass could be used for the movement of employees for the permitted hotel sector.

“Motac is always committed to help smoothen the authorisation process for the permitted hotel sector to operate but, at the same time, abide by the government’s decision to prioritise the safety and health of the people to curb the spread of Covid-19,“ it said.

For further inquiries regarding the movement permission letter for the hospitality sector, submit an email via plncovid19@motac.gov.my. — Bernama