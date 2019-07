KUALA LUMPUR: Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua), together with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP), has embarked on an initiative to curb the growth of imitation products and parts in the market.

Perodua Sales Sdn Bhd managing director, Datuk Zahari Husin said the company was aware of fake products and parts bearing the Perodua brand in the market, some of which were almost indistinguishable from the originals.

These include lubricants, oil filters, shock absorbers and brake pads, he said in a statement today.

“This is very alarming as they are critical items. Customers may be misled into buying and using such items — which have not been tested by Perodua — in their vehicles.

“Besides voiding warranties, this could greatly jeopardise the safety and running condition of their vehicles,” he said.

Yesterday, Perodua, together with selected service dealers and stockists, briefed 120 KPDNHEP enforcement officers on Perodua’s range of products and parts, where they are sold, the logistics flow and how to differentiate between real and fake items.

Zahari urged the public not to be lured by unscrupulous traders selling imitation Perodua items, and to only buy and use genuine products and parts from authorised Perodua stockists or any of its 179 authorised Perodua service centres nationwide.

“As an alternative, we have the ProGanti range of parts that is easier on the wallet but still tested and approved by Perodua,” he added. — Bernama