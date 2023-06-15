Perodua launches affordable Axia E model

PETALING JAYA: Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) has launched the affordable Perodua Axia E model today, primarily targeting motorcycle riders, driving schools and the lower-income group.

President and chief executive officer Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad said the Axia E aligns with the company’s original objective of providing affordable and quality mobility for all Malaysians.

He said the total industry volume for motorcycles stood at approximately 500,000 units per year, adding that some of these motorcycles are priced between RM18,000 and RM19,000 per unit.

“So, these motorcycle riders are among our target market for the Axia E model, as we want to offer them the chance to enjoy driving a car,“ he told reporters at the Perodua Axia E launch here today, adding that the automaker targets to sell 1,500 units of the model per month.

Zainal Abidin believes that the new model will be a welcome option for a majority of Malaysians.

“The hire purchase cost for the Axia E is only RM300 per month, the same as purchasing a brand-new motorcycle on hire purchase,“ he said.

The Perodua Axia E is priced at RM22,000 (without insurance) for the whole of Malaysia, including Sabah and Sarawak.

The Perodua Axia E (manual) comes equipped with two airbags, a seatbelt reminder for the driver, and a five-year warranty.

It is available in three colour options: ivory white, glittering silver and the new granite grey.

Bookings are open from today, and Perodua said that delivery will take only two or three days as they have ready stocks of 3,000 units. - Bernama