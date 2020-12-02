Perodua on track to meet year-end car sales target

KUALA LUMPUR: Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) continues to advance strongly towards its year-end target as it sold 23,119 cars in November 2020, including 5,027 units in a single day on the 30th.

In a statement today, the carmaker said it sold 6,295 Myvi, 6,318 Axia, 6,224 Bezza, 2,617 Aruz and 1,665 Alza models in November and over 195,000 cars sold so far this year.

“Based on its sales momentum, Perodua is on track to meet its 210,000-unit year-end registration target,“ it said.

President and chief executive officer Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad (pix) said the November sales represents a slight normalising from the previous two months it had — 25,035 units in September and 26,852 units in October.

“Yet the accomplishment is impressive, given the challenging economic climate and new normal operating procedures brought about by Covid-19,“ he added.

Zainal Abidin said Perodua’s two main priorities at present were to ensure as many of its valued customers as possible can get their cars before year-end to enjoy the sales tax-exempt prices and to further bolster the Malaysian automotive ecosystem with its economies of scale in these hard times.

“Over 90 percent of our components are locally sourced, and coupled with our sales volume, this generates significant business for Malaysian component suppliers and helps them sustain jobs.

“Perodua is proud of its national duty and will continue to serve all Malaysians’ mobility needs with quality vehicles that are safe, practical, efficient and offer the best value, while pushing the boundaries of technology for the masses in the future,” he said. — Bernama