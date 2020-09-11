Perodua tweckbot resumes with extensive health, safety measures in place

KUALA LUMPUR: After a lull of several months due to the Movement Control Order, Perodua Tweckbot is resuming operations with comprehensive health and safety measures in place for the protection of its customers and staff.

The long-running complimentary vehicle inspection service will be stationed at Tesco Extra Bukit Tinggi in Klang on Sept 12 and 13 from 9 am to 5 pm on both days.

“As Malaysia Day nears, we foresee many Malaysians taking vacations or returning to their hometowns. For their safety and peace of mind, it is crucial that their Perodua vehicles are in good working order,” Perodua president and chief executive officer Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said in a statement today.

Tweckbot will also be at Tesco Puncak Alam from Sept 19-20 and Tesco Extra Ampang from Sept 26-27 September, also from 9 am to 5 pm, to offer Perodua owners post-long drive checks.

Zainal noted that comprehensive health and safety measures would be in place and that these would be the new normal operating procedures for Tweckbot moving forward.

All Tweckbot customers will be required to undergo temperature checks and must comply with contact tracing protocols as mandated by the government.

Tweckbot stations will incorporate a more spaced-out layout with demarcated areas for waiting, consultation and vehicle inspection to minimise movement, and the entire station will be evacuated and sanitised twice a day.

“Our technicians will wear face shields at all times and every vehicle will be thoroughly sanitised before and after inspection. Physical distancing and the wearing of face masks apply at all times,” said Zainal.

He added that for the protection of the public, the number of vehicles inspected would be limited to slots on a first-come, first-served basis.

The programme is a mobile vehicle service team, which inspects Perodua vehicles at selected locations during the festive seasons.

Tweckbot inspects over 50 points on a Perodua vehicle, including the engine, transmission, cooling system, brakes, power steering, clutch, tyres, suspension and electrics.

Customers who inspect their vehicles with Tweckbot will get a 20 per cent discount voucher redeemable for the purchase of selected parts and accessories at any authorised Perodua service centre.-Bernama