KUALA LUMPUR: Persimpangan Teknorat 1, Persiaran Apec road in Cyberjaya, heading towards Puchong will be closed fully for 20 days starting May 15 till June 3.

MMC-Gamuda KVMRT (PDP SSP) Sdn Bhd in a statement today, said the 24-hour road closure was to facilitate piloting works, utilities relocation and other related works to be carried out.

“During the closure, traffic flow from Cyberjaya heading to Puchong will be diverted to Jalan Teknokrat 1, Persimpangan Lim Kok Wing,“ it said.

The statement said Jalan Kuala Selangor (KM48) (Kepong-bound) will closed for a stretch of 100m to facilitate the segmental box girder (SBG) launching and MRT project related works.

“The construction works will start at 10.30pm till 6am, for a month from May 10 to June 9. During the closure, motorists from Jalan Kuala Selangor heading to Kepong will be diverted to the left ramp (towards Sierramas) before joining Jalan Kuala Selangor (Kepong-bound) to continue heading to Kepong,“ it said.

Meanwhile, in Sentul, Kuala Lumpur, there will be a full closure of the traffic light junction at Jalan St Thomas, Taman Kaya for 23 days from May 10 to June 1.

MMC-Gamuda said the construction works will take place for 24 hours, to carry out MRT station facility building, platform and bored piling together with other related works.

“Motorists from Jalan Ipoh (Kepong bound) going to Jalan St Thomas, Taman Kaya are advised to make a U-turn at the Jalan Khalsa traffic light, and then turn left into Jalan St Thomas.

“Motorists from Jalan St Thomas, Taman Kaya heading to Jalan Ipoh (Kepong bound) are advised to make a U-turn at The Maple Condominium traffic light junction,“ it said.

Motorists are advised to follow the traffic signages and flagmen during the road closures.

More information can be obtained by calling 03-7494 2222 or visiting www.mymrt.com.my — Bernama