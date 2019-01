KUALA LUMPUR: A part of the Persiaran Apec road in Cyberjaya, heading towards Puchong, will be closed in stages for the construction of the Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya (SSP) Mass Rapid Transport (MRT) Route from Feb 1 to April 30.

MMC-Gamuda KVMRT (PDP SSP) Sdn Bhd said in a statement that the road closure, from 10pm to 5am, was to enable piling works and other related tasks to be carried out.

“About 200m of the road will be closed and traffic will be diverted to Jalan Teknokrat 1 at Persimpangan Lim Kok Wing.

“Road users from Cyberjaya heading towards Garden Residence will need to use the Skypark junction,” added the statement. — Bernama