Personal aide of Dnars cosmetic founder’s son charged with committing mischief

KUALA LUMPUR: A personal aide of Dnars Skincare founder’s son was charged in the magistrate’s court here today with committing mischief by smashing on the floor an Iphone belonging to the wife of his employer’s stepfather.

Mohamad Alif Fahmi Haron, 27, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Magistrate Wong Chai Sia.

He was charged with smashing the phone belonging to Nurulain Syahirah Mat Hasmuni, 27, causing losses amounting to RM6,800, at the valet parking of a shopping mall in Bukit Bintang at 4.15pm last June 23.

Mohamad Alif Fahmi, represented by lawyer Muhammad Nor Izzat Nordin, was allowed bail of RM3,500 in one surety and the court set Aug 7 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Ahmad Hakimi Wan Ahmad Jaafar prosecuted. — Bernama