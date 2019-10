PETALING JAYA: The personal data of Universiti Malaya’s (UM) academic and non-academic employees has allegedly been leaked online.

According to a report on lowyat.net, the information compromised include login IDs, and passwords.

Credentials of UM’s e-pay link were also leaked, with the release of 24,000 login IDs, and hashed passwords.

UM’s e-pay site which was shut down yesterday, following the detection of a security breach, remains inaccessible.

The first part of the leak contained personal information, bank name, and bank account types of UM’s employees.

The university’s workforce as of June 2019, is made up of 2013 local, and 331 international academic staffs, 649 mamagement personnel, and 2,877 support staffs.

Highly confidential information such as Employees Tax (LHDN) numbers, EPF numbers, departments, branch locations, positions, as well as salary information formed the second part of the leak.