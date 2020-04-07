Persons linked to Covid-19 clusters urged to undergo screening

KUCHING: Sarawak’s Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports today appealed to those who have connections with Covid-19 clusters to undergo health checks to ensure that they are not infecting others with the virus.

Its minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah (pix) said they should cooperate with authorities to contain the spread of the disease in the state.

“Those who had attended a tabligh gathering in Kuala Lumpur and gatherings at the Emmanuel Baptist Church and Kampung Patingan must come forward to get tested for their own sake and communities.

“You are not going to be arrested, you just have to get tested, you have family and we don’t want them to get infected as well, therefore, please don’t be selfish,” he said.

The state Disaster Management Committee chairman also disclosed that he himself had undergone the test for Covid-19 twice.

He added that it only took 24 hours to know the result.

“Before this, we have to wait three days to know the results as the samples were sent to Kuala Lumpur, but now we have the facilities at the Sarawak General Hospital and the University Malaysia Sarawak,” he added. — Bernama