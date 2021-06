KUALA LUMPUR: All persons with disabilities (PwDs) in Selangor, Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur are advised to register under the programme specially for PwDs and their caregivers to get their Covid-19 vaccine shots.

OKU Sentral president Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi in urging PwDs to take advantage of the programme which was drafted in collaboration with the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti), said the move took into consideration the needs of the PwD community in Malaysia.

“Wait for the announcement from Mosti Minister (Khairy Jamaluddin) which will be soon, but for now, do not forget to register using the Google Form provided,“ she said through a brief video clip today.

All PwDs aged 18 years and above are invited to register on a voluntary basis for the PwD and PwD Caregiver Vaccination Programme, through the form, regardless of whether they have registered or not with the Social Welfare Department (JKM).

Information collected through the forms will be submitted to the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) for further action.

Earlier, Khairy, who is also the Coordinating Minister for National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, assured the disabled that those not registered with JKM would still be eligible for the vaccine. — Bernama