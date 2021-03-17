Perzim making museums in Melaka a must-visit location for tourists

MELAKA: The trend of making museums as the last place or location for tourists to visit is expected to change with the upgrading of the Melaka Museums.

Melaka Museum Corporation (Perzim) general manager Mohd Nasruddin Rahman said apart from the new interior decoration, the decision by the corporation to also adopt the virtual reality (VR), hologram and augmented virtuality (AR) technology to create engaging interactives for visitors is expected to make museums in Melaka as a must-visit location for visitors and tourists in the state.

“The Covid-19 pandemic which hit the country since early last year and the implementation of the Movement Control Order can be considered as giving us (Perzim) the opportunity to refurbish and draw up new plans for all the 21 museums in the state,” he told Bernama here, today.

Mohd Nasruddin said among the museums given the ‘new touch’ were the Flor de La Mar ((Muzium Samudera), the Stamp Museum, History and Ethnography Museum, Museum of Democratic Governance, Hang Tuah Center Museum and the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Melaka Museum.

“Basically, the upgrading work at the museums involved the interior design and development of interactive systems in the delivery of information based on current technological development,” he added.

He said there would also be cultural performances on the Dutch, Portuguese and Malay at scheduled times for the public.

These performances will be held at three venues, namely Bukit St. Paul (Portuguese), Stadthuys Complex (Dutch) and the compound of the Malacca Sultanate Palace Museum (Malay) beginning August, he added.

He said the cultural performance would be staged with the cooperation of the Melaka Heritage Institute and Melaka World Heritage. -Bernama