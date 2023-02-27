Petagas Assemblyman quits Warisan, joins Gagasan Rakyat

KOTA KINABALU: Petagas Assemblyman Datuk Awang Ahmad Sah Awang Sahari, who is Parti Warisan (Warisan) treasurer-general today announced quitting the party to join Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat)

The Putatan Warisan division leader, when announcing the decision, said it was to enable him to serve his constituents better.

“After thinking and discussing it for three months, I decided without hesitation to leave Warisan and join Gagasan Rakyat and this decision is made with the support of almost all the committee members of Putatan Warisan.

“This decision (to leave Warisan) is made for the sake of the people in my constituency,” he told a press conference here today.

Also present were about 20 members of the Putatan Warisan Division, who also left the party to join Gagasan Rakyat.

Following Awang Ahmad Sah’s decision, Warisan is now left with 15 state assembly members in Sabah, , as well as one in Selangor, while the Sabah government, led by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, currently has the majority support 49 state assembly members.

The Sabah State Legislative Assembly has 79 members, with 73 of them elected and six others appointed. - Bernama